Tips to prevent bursting pipes ahead of the winter blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Much of Texas is bracing for the upcoming winter blast.

KRIS 6 News meteorologist Stefanie Lauber talks about the 4 p's when freezing temperatures are near — people, pets, plants and pipes.

Protecting pipes is one of the most important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.

Jonathan Henriquez, the Assistant Manager at McCoy's Building Supply, says one way to prevent that is to wrap your pipes with insulation.

"Wrap them up with the pipe insulation. We have quite a few right now, but we are limiting it to 4 per customer, just to make sure we have plenty for everybody," said Jonathan Henriquez, the Assistant Manager at McCoy's Building Supply.

Experts also recommend letting faucets drip slowly, as running water helps prevent freezing. Water expands when it freezes, so the expansion can put pressure on the pipes, causing them to burst.

Also, open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes.