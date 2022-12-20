Salvation Army prepping for colder temps later this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The salvation army is already gearing up to provide a warm place to sleep for those who need it.

With hundreds of people without a home, the Salvation Army is preparing to open their cold weather shelter.

The Salvation Army's shelter will open Thursday night and won't close until Monday morning.

"Basically how that works is, we have the people who are normally in our shelter that's going to stay the same, but we will just open our doors," Abbie Cieslik with the Salvation Army said. "And right now, we're shooting for around 100 beds, we're kind of working with the city on that."

They will adjust as needed depending on the weather.

The city of Corpus Christi is also working on their plans for the cold weather. They will release details for that later this week.

