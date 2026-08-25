Three Rivers inmate convicted on all counts for soliciting murder of federal law enforcement officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 39-year-old man with ties to New Jersey has been convicted of solicitation of murder of multiple federal law enforcement officers.

A jury deliberated for approximately one hour before returning a guilty verdict on all 8 counts against Aramis Stuckman following a two-day trial.

In October 2024, Stuckman was an inmate at the Three Rivers Federal Correctional Institution. While incarcerated, he wrote 3 letters seeking the assault, torture, and murder of multiple officers in exchange for up to $50,000.

The jury heard that Stuckman passed the letters to 3 separate guards. The jury also heard how he threatened one guard, warning that the guard would be the next victim if he turned the letter over to authorities.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that Stuckman did not write the letters himself, or have the resources to follow through on the solicitations. The jury did not believe those claims and found Stuckman guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales-Ramos presided over the trial and set sentencing for Dec. 1.

At sentencing, Stuckman faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of solicitation of murder. He also faces up to 10 years for each count of solicitation of assault and for threatening a law enforcement officer. He could also be ordered to pay a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Stuckman has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Special Investigative Services of the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Martin and Tyler Foster are prosecuting the case.

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