Three men arrested in Freer sting targeting online predators who exploit children

Three men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in Freer, Texas, where local police partnered with the nonprofit Veterans for Child Rescue to target adults allegedly using online platforms to exploit minors sexually.

The proactive operation resulted in three arrests, with more than 18 additional arrest warrants pending as investigators continue analyzing digital evidence and tracking down other potential suspects.

The three arrestees traveled to Freer expecting to meet what they believed were underage girls and now face serious felony charges.

Abielom Birhane Asgedom, 43, of Dallas, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. Authorities say he drove to the city limits intending to engage in sexual acts with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Gerardo Perez, 37, from Corpus Christi, faces the same charge. Investigators allege he made the trip to Freer to meet and commit sexual acts with an individual he believed to be 16.

Robert Canarumo Guaiquirima, a 32-year-old Venezuelan national living in Arlington, also stands accused of online solicitation of a minor involving a supposed 14-year-old. An immigration detainer has been lodged against him, meaning he's expected to be handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing and potential deportation.

Law enforcement officials stressed that this isn't a one-off effort.

"We will continue facilitating operations together with our law enforcement partners and organizations to aggressively pursue those who seek to exploit the most vulnerable of our community—children," the joint statement emphasized.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks children face online. Predators often use unmonitored chat features on social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps to make initial contact.

Parents are being urged to stay vigilant by regularly checking children's devices, keeping tabs on their social media activity, and having open conversations about online safety.

These kinds of investigations are intricate and far from over—additional arrests could come as more evidence is analyzed and warrants are served.

As always in such cases, all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!