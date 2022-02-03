The Texas Sea Life Center is prepared to help 100 more cold-stunned turtles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, people across the Coastal Bend are getting their homes ready for colder temperatures while others are working to keep animals safe.

The Texas Sea Life Center said it has been preparing since Tuesday. In fact, the center's director said she and her staff are prepared to take in 100 more turtles come Friday.

Amanda Terry, the Director of Rehabilitation said there are 45 turtles closely being monitored right now at the Texas Sea Life Center. The pools outside are kept warm, and inside there is space for more cold-stunned turtles.

A total of 10 volunteers are prepared to respond to any calls and treat cold-stunned turtles, but there is something you can do to help.

"There are two numbers you can call: (361) 589-4203, or the National Seashore at (866) TURTLE5," said Terry.

The Texas State Aquarium also said it will remain on high alert, and check oxygen levels and solve any problems created by the sudden weather change.

Learn more ways you can help the Texas Sea Life Center here.