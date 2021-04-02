CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is hosting its annual Eggtastic Easter event on April.3 from 10 am to 5 pm.

This event will feature an interactive walk through experience with live animals, museum live performances, science shows, concessions. There will be many activities for everyone to enjoy such as the Easter Egg Hunt occurring throughout the day in separate age groups. There will be 5 golden eggs hidden for each age group for a chance to win a special prize.

"Ages 0 to 3 which will be at 11; ages 4 to 6 will be at 11:15 and ages 7 through 10 which will be at 11:30 and then we’re gonna repeat those age groups at 3 3:15 and 3:30,” said Susannah Urban PR & Communications manager.

Entry to the Eggtastic Easter event is general admissions for all visitors. Children ages 2 and under are free. The Easter bunny photo op will be an additional cost.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccmuseum.com.

