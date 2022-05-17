The Art Museum of South Texas' hosts free Tejano Mercado on Thursday

The Art Museum of South Texas will host a "Weird Corpus Pop Up" called the Tejano Mercado on Thursday as part of its free monthly community night.

The event will take place from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Every third Thursday, the museum features live music, local vendors and one-of-a-kind art activities — and, of course, access to its galleries.

An art showcase will be organized by PRODUCE Gallery, as well as a viewing party featuring YIKES.

DJ Johnny Hotcakes will be supplying the music.

Food and drinks will be sold by Elizabeth's, and The Most Comida food truck will be on site as well.