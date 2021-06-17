The Alzheimer's Association teams up with Crunch Fitness for the Longest Day campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happening Thursday, the Alzheimer's Association is teaming up with Crunch Fitness to raise funds for research and education.

Members and those with a guest pass will be able to shed pandemic pounds while also raising funds.

The Alzheimer's Association is working to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia through research, education and early detection. Today, as part of the Longest Day campaign to bring awareness about this cause, two fitness classes are taking place. One this morning and another this afternoon.

There is a limit of 20 people per class. If you plan to attend one of the fitness classes, it will at Crunch Fitness on S. Staples Street.

Members are encouraged to donate by scanning a QR code.