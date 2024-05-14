That Mexican OT coming to Concrete Street this summer

Concrete Street Amphitheater announced Tuesday morning That Mexican OT is coming to the Concrete Street Pavilion on Wednesday, July 3. Coming with him is Paul Wall, Maxo Cream, Bizzy Bone, and Drodi.

That Mexican OT, whose real name is Virgil Rene Gazca, is a 25-year-old Bay City, Texas rapper best known for his 2023 hit "Johnny Dang", which hit the Billboard Hot 100, leading him to be signed to the infamous Interscope Records.

The song "Johnny Dang" references the Vietnamese Houston jeweler Johnny Dang, best known for his custom grills. The video for the song features long-time Houston rapper Paul Wall and newcomer Drodi, both of which will be at the Concrete Street show in July.

That Mexican OT's influence is apparent in his South Texas roots. Hip-hop and Tejano music are what you can say make up the basis of his style.

Concrete Street

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 am on the Concrete Street website.

General Public tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10 am.

GA ADV ($47.00 + FEES)

General Admission- Located behind the PIT section. Standing room only

PIT ($67.00 + FEES)

Reserved section is located in the front of the stage. Standing room only.

A meet and greet upgrade is also available.