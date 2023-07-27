Tax free weekend: When it is and what to expect this year while shopping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax free weekend is two weeks away, and the usual items like school supplies, clothing and shoes are all eligible to be tax free.

The tax holiday will last from Aug. 11-13 at midnight.

According to the Texas Comptroller's website, the holiday helps support Texan businesses while allowing taxpayers to save money.

"Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas," according to the Texas Comptrollers website.

Online purchases and phone orders can also qualify as tax free if they are bought over tax free weekend.

School supplies like book bags, crayons, notebooks, lunch boxes and scissors are all on the list as long as they are sold for under $100.

For shoes, clothing and other items like graduation gowns or caps, dresses, baby clothes, sleepwear and jeans are also exempt.

Depending on if the total price of an item is over $100, delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges could be added to the sale price.

For more information on what items qualify, click here.

