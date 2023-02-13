Texas Roadhouse employees honor legacy of Je'Sani Smith by getting CPR certified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees from Texas Roadhouse had a long day learning life-saving techniques on Monday, as part of a joint effort with the Je'Sani Smith Foundation and the Port of Corpus Christi.

The staff at Texas Roadhouse received free CPR training to be ready for Beach Safety and Rip Current Awareness month in April.

In this training, they learned about the ABC method — airway, breathing, and circulation — of responding to a medical emergency.

It refers to the sequence of events to maintain basic life support.

Students in the class also got some hands-on practice by working on dummies in simulations and were required to perform the ABC method.

The effort is to enhance beach safety and preparedness for people within the Coastal Bend community.

Employees were trained by Jose Bustamante at Professional Safety Associates Inc. in Corpus Christi. Bustamante said that this training is necessary to maintain the safety of our community.

Mary Afuso talked about the importance of being CPR certified because anything can happen anywhere, and if needed, people will be able to step in quickly to perform life-saving measures.

“Just learn and tell people and know the flags, that's two little pieces of information and by sharing that throughout Texas, throughout the United States—any place where there is water, you can save lives,” Afuso, the Treasurer for the Je'Sani Smith Foundation said.

The Je'Sani Smith foundation plans to coordinate more CPR courses to continue its mission of providing water skills and safety training to improve beach safety throughout the world.

