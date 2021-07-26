Texas ranked as one of the worst states for drunk driving

A new report looks at drunk driving rates across the country. Buy Auto Insurance, conducted a study investigating traffic deaths. Researchers looked at drunk driving traffic deaths for all states between 2016 and 2018 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and state populations for the same years from the Census Bureau.

This study shows Texas is the fourth worst state for drunk driving with a death rate of 7.76 people per 100,000 residents and a 3-year total of 5, 129 drunk driving deaths. The report also shows Houston is one of the worst cities for drunk driving in the country.

The study lists the 10 worst states for drunk driving, as follows:

1. Mississippi

2. South Carolina

3. New Mexico

4. Texas

5. Louisiana

6. Alabama

7. Arkansas

8. North Carolina

9. Florida

10. Arizona

However, the report shows drunk driving deaths are are declining in Texas. The state recorded a 3.6% decline in the number of drunk driving traffic deaths between 2016 and 2018.