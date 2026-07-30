Texas puts $2.5 million into rural student career prep

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is investing more than $2.5 million in a program designed to help rural students access better college and career preparation opportunities.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the funding this week for the Rural Pathway Excellence Partnership, known as R-PEP, a program that allows small rural school districts to team up and share resources. Instead of each district trying to offer everything on its own, they work together to give students access to programs they couldn't afford or manage alone.

The Texas Education Agency awarded grants to 17 rural school partnerships. Planning grants of $200,000 each help new partnerships get started, while expansion grants of $80,000 each help existing partnerships grow by adding more districts or programs.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE AREA RECEIVING THE GRANTS:

Planning Grant Awardees and Partnering Districts



Fayetteville ISD: Fayetteville, Flatonia, Schulenburg, Moulton, Weimar, Columbus, and Sealy*

ESC Region 20: Charlotte and Jourdanton

ESC Region 3: Austwell-Tivoli, Goliad, and Refugio

Agua Dulce ISD: Agua Dulce and Banquete

Expansion Grant Awardees and R-PEPs



ESC Region 1: Rio Grande Valley Collaborative Alliance for Rural Education & Employment Resources (RGV-CAREER)

ESC Region 1 (Jim Hogg County): Advancing Mutual Integrated Student Training & Development (AMISTAD)

"Rural Texas students deserve access to high-quality college and career pathways," Abbott said.

The goal is to prepare students for "high-wage, high-demand jobs in their communities."

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath highlighted the scale of the challenge the program is designed to address.

"Texas educates the largest population of rural students in the nation," Morath said.

Rural students often face limited options that their urban and suburban peers do not. A small rural high school may only be able to offer basic courses, while a large city school might have automotive programs, culinary arts, healthcare training, and advanced manufacturing courses. Through R-PEP, students from partner districts can access programs at any of the participating schools, expanding their options.

The program focuses on creating pathways that align with what employers need in rural communities, allowing students to train for jobs that exist where they live rather than having to leave their hometowns to find work that matches their skills. The partnerships also promote economic development in rural areas by building a pipeline of skilled workers for local businesses and industries.

R-PEP was created through House Bill 2209 during the 88th Legislative Session. It builds on the success of an earlier initiative called the Rural Schools Innovation Zone, which served students in South Texas.

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