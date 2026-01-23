Texas prisons prepare for winter storm with winterization procedures and inmate protection measures

Texas prisons are bracing for an incoming winter storm as the state's correctional system works to keep inmates safe and facilities operational during what could be severe weather, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been busy preparing its facilities across the state. Workers have been winterizing units, checking heating systems and wrapping pipes to prevent them from bursting in freezing temperatures. Generators are being tested and prepped in case the power goes out.

Maintenance crews are being stationed at prisons to quickly fix any problems that arise during the storm. Inmates have already received insulated jackets and blankets to help them stay warm.

The agency plans to keep updating the public through its social media accounts, website, and employee mobile app as the weather situation develops.

Despite the approaching storm, prison visitation is still on schedule for this weekend. Officials are asking anyone planning to visit to be careful, keep an eye on the weather forecast,s and check road conditions at https://drivetexas.org/ before making the trip.

People can stay updated on any changes by following TDCJ's social media, checking their website or using the employee mobile app.

