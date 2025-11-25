Texas Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Thanksgiving travel safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is ramping up enforcement efforts during one of the busiest travel periods of the year to keep drivers safe on state roadways.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers will increase enforcement from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1, targeting multiple traffic violations including seat belt violations, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to follow the state's Move Over, Slow Down law.

"Texas roads experience a major increase in traffic on both the days before and after the Thanksgiving holiday," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said. "We're asking everyone to be mindful, whether you're in passenger vehicle or a commercial truck — stay alert, be patient, follow the law and focus on getting to your destination safely."

Texas DPS

The enhanced enforcement is part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative that DPS participates in each Thanksgiving holiday period.

During the 2024 Thanksgiving enforcement period, troopers issued 45,770 warnings and citations. The violations included 4,082 for speeding, 1,284 for driving without insurance and 214 for seat belt and child seat violations. The enforcement efforts also resulted in 206 felony arrests, 162 DWI arrests and 67 fugitive arrests.

As part of DPS' 90th anniversary celebration, the department launched its Keeping Texas Safe coloring and activity book featuring K-9 Disco earlier this year. The program has helped thousands of children and guardians discuss safety and learn ways to stay safe.

For the holiday season, DPS has released a special Thanksgiving-themed coloring sheet with K-9 Disco that includes additional safety reminders. The downloadable sheet is available on the DPS website and can be used to keep children entertained during long road trips, family gatherings or after school while teaching safety concepts.

