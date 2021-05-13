Texas EMS Academy pushing for CPR preparedness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An infant child that was found unconscious Monday afternoon at a southside apartment complex was resuscitated through the use of CPR by paramedics.

Although experts were able to render much-needed aid, one first-responder is hoping that some of those life-saving measures can be taught to the public.

“You don’t know when a loved one or a child in that instance are put in a situation — and we have to be ready for that,” said Rey Rabagos, program director and co-owner at Texas EMS Academy. “When it comes to children, it can become very emotional at that point — we have to really, really try to compose ourselves a little bit to basically perform for the child — you are the advocate of that child.”

The academy offers a wide array of classes that include CPR training. Rabagos, who is also a member of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, said the facility sees students from around the country due to the short certification courses they offer. Still, he hopes members of the public are able to come by for more than a certificate.

“We want to make sure that you’re prepared out there in the field, not just that you pass a class here, we want to make sure you pass out there in the community,” he said. “We want to make it more than just — it’s a class — we want to teach them more realistically. This is what’s really happening — this is what you’re going to say — this is what you need to know.”

More information can be found about the academy’s courses on their website or by calling (361) 299-5200.