Police investigate an unresponsive child found not breathing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating an incident where an infant was found unconscious on Monday.

Police were called to the Latitude Apartments in the 6400 block of Weber Road near Saratoga just after 3 p.m.

Police officers said they responded to a call where a 1-year-old child who was found not breathing and was unconscious. The baby was rushed to the hospital where the infant was listed in serious condition.

Police are not releasing much information about the incident.

But, they added the incident is being investigated as an injury to a child and that after the investigation, other charges could be added, CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said.

There was a man at the home at the time of the incident and another child.