Texas DPS urges winter weather safety as state braces for freezing conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As winter weather threatens multiple regions across Texas, the Department of Public Safety is reminding residents that extreme cold, freezing rain, ice and snow create serious dangers for both drivers and pedestrians. Officials are urging Texans to prepare now and use extra caution when conditions deteriorate.

"Texans know all too well that our weather can shift in a matter of minutes, from sunshine to sleet or worse," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said. "Preparation makes all the difference. A few simple steps today can keep you and your family safe when conditions change unexpectedly."

DPS recommends checking vehicle batteries, windshield wipers, tire pressure, tire treads and fluid levels before winter weather arrives. The department also advises ensuring door and trunk locks are properly lubricated to prevent freezing. Officials suggest keeping a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, a cell phone battery or charger, and first aid supplies.

Winter driving safety recommendations

The department advises monitoring local weather broadcasts and checking conditions on weather.gov before traveling. Drivers should avoid roads when sleet, freezing rain or snow is forecast and can check current conditions at drivetexas.org or by calling (800) 452-9292.

When driving in winter weather becomes necessary, officials recommend allowing extra travel time and sharing route plans with family or friends. On icy roads, drivers should reduce speed and increase following distance to allow more stopping room.

DPS warns against using cruise control during poor conditions and recommends keeping gas tanks full. Ice typically forms on bridges and overpasses before appearing on regular roadways, requiring extra caution when approaching these areas.

Drivers should watch for downed trees and power lines. When traffic signals lose power, intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

Home safety preparations

For home safety, DPS recommends using weather radios for current warnings and forecasts while signing up for local emergency notifications. Residents should insulate outdoor faucets and pipes near exterior walls.

Heating equipment, including furnaces, heaters, fireplaces, and wood stoves, should be clean, well-ventilated, and properly maintained. Space heaters require at least three feet of clearance from walls and flammable materials, and should be turned off when unattended or during sleep.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, generators and other fuel-powered devices should never operate inside homes, garages or enclosed spaces. The odorless, colorless gas proves deadly when fossil fuels burn. Officials recommend installing carbon monoxide detectors.

Gas stoves and ovens should never be used for home heating. Residents should check on friends and family members whose age or health conditions increase their risk during extreme weather.

DPS advises stocking firewood and emergency supplies, including canned goods, bottled water, and medications, before conditions worsen.

Officials encourage Texans to stay alert, exercise caution and maintain preparedness as winter weather develops across the state.

