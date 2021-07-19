Texas Democrats are meeting Monday to discuss voting rights for all Americans

A group of Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in protest of new voting restrictions will be discussing voting rights Monday, July 19, 2021.

Labor leader Dolores Huerta kicks off Texas democrats voting rights conference in the nation's capitol. Lawmakers say they don't plan to return to Texas any time soon. They say they will continue to push for federal voting legislation, making it easier for all Americans to vote.

Today's conference will be largely virtual after five Texas lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19.

"Many of my colleagues left behind children, sick loved ones, elderly parents. They left behind their day jobs and they took health risk to be here," said State Rep. James Talarico.

This week's focus comes just after the one-year anniversary of the death of John Lewis. The voting rights bill that carries his name is stuck in congress. That's something the group of Texas democrats are trying to change.