Texas Dairy Queen restaurants announce Summer Blizzard Collection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are kicking off the season with the Summer Blizzard Collection, which includes the new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat, the S’mores Blizzard Treat, and the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat.

The new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat is the official April Blizzard of the Month. It blends moist angel food cake pieces with DQ’s soft serve and is finished with strawberry pieces.

Returning to the Blizzard Treat lineup this summer is the classic S’mores Blizzard Treat. The item features marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and a graham cracker crunch swirled together with vanilla soft serve.

The Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat is back as well with its signature purple and pink swirl. The treat has cotton candy sprinkles mixed into the soft serve.

"Texans look forward to the summertime Blizzard Treat lineup every year," Lou Romanus said.

Romanus is the CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

"As the temperatures warm up, DQ Fans get excited to see what new and returning flavors will appear on our menus for the summer," Romanus said.

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