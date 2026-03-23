Texas Dairy Queen brings the heat with the new Spicy Dude Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich this spring season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Something almost as hot as a scorching Texas summer day is arriving at Dairy Queen restaurants across the state. Beginning March 30, Texas locations are serving up what they call the official-unofficial state sandwich of Texas: the new Spicy Dude Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich.

The sandwich is available at participating restaurants through April 26, or while supplies last.

The Spicy Dude features a chicken-fried steak cooked to crispy perfection with a bold kick of heat. It is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and creamy jalapeño ranch. Packed with flavor and spice, the sandwich will challenge Texas tastebuds to see who can handle the heat.

Lou Romanus is the CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

“We know that Texans are no strangers to the heat,” Lou Romanus said.

“The Spicy Dude is a fiery twist on the classic Dude Chicken Fried Steak sandwich that DQ fans across Texas already know and love," Romanus said.

"It’s a must-try for spicy food enthusiasts across the Lone Star State. One bite of this sandwich may have Texans ready to crown it as the official-unofficial state sandwich of Texas,” Romanus said.

Fans can pair the Spicy Dude with a classic DQ Dilly Bar or a Blizzard Treat. In April, the traditional Blizzard menu will be available alongside the new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat, S’mores, and Cotton Candy.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly gathering spots where fans enjoy treats and create memories. Customers can find store locations and learn about new products by visiting dqtexas.com or following the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

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