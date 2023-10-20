Texas couple walks Gulf coast over 20 days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Texas couple, Jay and Chrissy Kleberg, their version of long romantic walks on the beach turned into a 20-day journey ending in the Coastal Bend.

That journey to walk 370 miles of Texas coastline began in Port Arthur on Oct. 1.

"Both of us grew up in Texas but don’t really know much about the Texas Coast. So we decided to start a 370-mile long journey along the seven barrier islands," Jay said.

This week, they found themselves at the Padre Island National Seashore, to complete the last leg of the 370-mile trek.

The Klebergs, who have been married for 18 years, said that their love for each other keeps them motivated.

“It’s been so long since we've been, like, just had this opportunity to be alone. We have one thing we're kind of doing. We wake up and we know we’re going to go walk 20 miles. But it’s just been an awesome way to reconnect,” Chrissy said.

That love isn't the only thing keeping them moving forward. They said they are interested in learning more about the changing coastline and learning more from conservationists, community members, and scientists.

They are also meeting new friends along the way.

"We’ve had a lot of help. People have invited us into their homes, cooked us dinners, provided us with a place to sleep,” Jay said.

"It's been amazing all the people that have helped us along the way because we couldn't have done this, just the two of us out here," Chrissy said.

As their adventure winds down, the couple plans to share their experience.

A documentary crew, hired by the Klebergs, has been capturing the experience and that film is expected to be complete by next year.

“I hope that people take away from the film that this is a place that I should care about. Even if I don’t live along the coast. And that what I do whether I live in Dallas, or I live in a far-flung part of the state, it actually impacts what happens here,” Jay said.

