Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi partners with local program to restore Coastal Bend oyster reefs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Conservation and Restoration lab at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is teaming up with the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program to restore oyster reefs and protect the Texas coast. The partnership focuses on rebuilding habitats, improving water quality, and getting the community involved in coastal resilience.

"CBBEP’s partnership with Dr. Jennifer Pollack and her team is bringing together cutting-edge science and on-the-ground restoration to advance solutions that improve the health and resilience of oyster reefs. This collaboration is helping oysters do what they do best — clean our water, support wildlife, and keep our bays healthy for future generations," Kiersten Stanzel said.

A major part of this effort invites the public to get hands-on experience. The lab’s Sink Your Shucks oyster shell recycling program and the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program will host a volunteer event at Kate’s Hole on Mustang Island on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Volunteers will return oyster shells to local waters to create new habitats for marine life and strengthen the coastal ecosystem.

Beyond volunteering, researchers are launching several science-driven projects. Beginning in summer 2026, the team will place hatchery-produced oysters on Deadman Island and Tern Island to see how they help build reefs and stabilize shorelines. Another project will restore the Ayres Point Reef in Ayres Bay by building a structure designed to reduce shoreline erosion.

Scientists are also looking at how these reefs change the ocean's chemistry. Through a collaboration with Dr. Xinping Hu at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, researchers will study how oyster reefs affect alkalinity and pH levels in the water, which could help protect coastal systems from ocean acidification.

"These projects represent the power of collaboration in coastal conservation. By combining research, restoration, and community involvement, we can accelerate efforts to rebuild oyster reefs and protect the health of our bays," Jennifer Pollack said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!