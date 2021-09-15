Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A & M University - Corpus Christi kicked off their Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in style this morning with food, activities and live music courtesy of the university’s mariachi program.

Students and staff at TAMUCC gathered at the campus’s ballroom to begin 30 days of in-person, virtual and hybrid events to showcase the vivid culture and history of Hispanic communities on the coastal bend.

“My mom always told me you have to know where you come from to know where you are going,” says Hispanic Heritage Month coordinator for TAMUCC Andrea Montalvo- Hamid. “I think it’s important to learn the history of not only Latinos but our part of the area.”

“I’m very proud of the tradition. We have a very close tradition, a very beautiful tradition of family, of music, of food and I think that that's what I’m most proud of,” says TAMUCC mariachi performer Letty Guval De Luna. “The tradition that we bring, the love that comes with all that.”

The university began planning for its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration back in April. “Loteria” night, along with an academic panel discussion over critical race theory, are on the month-long calendar of events planned from now until October 15th. There full schedule is available here.

