TCEQ approves Port of CC Harbor Island discharge permit

AUSTIN — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Commissioners paved the way Thursday for a seawater desalination facility at Port Aransas' Harbor Island.

The commission unanimously approved the water discharge permit submitted by the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, after delaying the vote at its last meeting.

The permitting process began four years ago and included remands to Administrative Law Judges twice.

In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency questioned the classification of the port's permit as minor and in a letter to the TCEQ this month asserted any permit issued would not be validly issued.

