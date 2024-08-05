Tax-Free Weekend coming up: Here's how to save

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Tax-Free weekend begins on Friday, August 9th and continues through Sunday, August 11th. Items that qualify can be purchased tax free from Texas stores or from online sellers doing business in Texas.

Items that qualify are certain school supplies and certain items of clothing and footwear.

During the holiday you can buy qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means. The sale of the item must take place during the specific period. The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store but becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The purchaser must have given the consideration for the item during the period even if the item may not be delivered until after the period is over.

School Supplies on the list:

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry-erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets



Clothing:

https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/clothing-footwear.php

For more information:

https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/

