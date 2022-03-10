TAMU-CC students encouraged to stay safe this Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Spring Break right around the corner, students are being encouraged to make it a safe one.

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi held its annual "Tropical Temptations Safe Spring Break Fair."

Students took part in different activities to be encouraged to stay sober, drive without distractions, and to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind while they go out and have fun.

"I think every semester right before spring break, it's always good to get students educated as well as knowledgable, giving them some things to go into spring break positively and safely of course," said student Meagan Pendleton.

This is the 19th year the university has put on this event for students.