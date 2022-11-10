TABC investigating local business in Harbor Bridge crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business is under investigation following the deadly crash on the Harbor Bridge on November 2nd.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) confirmed to KRIS 6 News that the Railroad Seafood Company is named in the investigation, which is ongoing.

TABC's Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies (TRACE) unit is conducting the investigation and "seek to determine whether a TABC-licenced business contributed to loss of life by improperly selling or serving alcohol, such as sales to minors or intoxicated persons.

As KRIS 6 previously reported, a wrong-way driver killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and Mathew Banda in a head-on collision.

Corpus Christi Police reported that the at-fault driver was believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the wreck.

The 35-year-old female was traveling north in the southbound lane of US HWY 181 when the wreck happened and was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash. She is expected to face two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

TABC says while Railroad Seafood Company is the only business named in the investigation, other businesses could be named if additional evidence comes to light.