TABC investigating incident at North Beach Smoke BBQ & Skybar pop-up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS6 News recently emailed TABC asking if they were investigating the incident that happened at Smoke BBQ & Skybar on July 4, 2022 on North Beach.

A video that was shared on Facebook showed that a fight between several people took place and two presumed gunshots were heard in the video.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Pace says he read a report that two shell casings were found at the restaurant.

TABC said that the location was operating under a temporary event authorization at the time of the incident.

TABC’s Enforcement Division has recommended no additional temporary event approvals be issued for the location until a full investigation is complete.

