T&A Auto Service is swapping wrenches for serving spoons this Thanksgiving Day, hosting its eighth annual free community dinner — and everyone is welcome.

Owner Tony Cortez says the tradition started with a group of friends who noticed a gap in holiday giving.

"We just kind of saw that nobody really does it on Thanksgiving. Everybody does it either before or a few days, so we said, you know, it'd be nice to actually have people here for Thanksgiving," Cortez said.

The dinner will feature turkey, dressing, vegetables, dessert and drinks. Guests can sit down at tables and chairs set up at the shop, or take a plate to go. Cortez says the invitation is open to absolutely everyone.

"Anybody and everybody... they're not going home, they need a meal, they just want a free plate, come on over," Cortez said.

Last year, the shop fed around 500 people. This year, Cortez and his team are hoping to top that number.

"We did 500 last year and we're trying to beat that, so around that area, that's what we're shooting for," Cortez said.

It takes nearly a week of preparation and a full team to pull the event together, but for Cortez, the motivation is straightforward.

"It's more about giving than receiving, you know what I mean? I like seeing people happy," Cortez said.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at T&A Auto Service, located on 602 S. Staples St.

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