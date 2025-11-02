Suspect Arrested in Halloween Night Shooting in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, TX — One person is dead following a shooting in Kingsville on Friday night. Police responded to a call for a shooting at 10:41 PM on Kenedy Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene they found 18 year old Katelynn Villareal deceased, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Upon further investigation Kingsville Police determined that the shooting took place in a shed in the backyard where a party was taking place. According to police, 18 year old Larry Anthony Rodriguez had reached into his backpack and pulled out a weapon, and shot Villareal one time in the head. Rodriguez would then flee the scene.

A warrant was issued for Rodriguez's arrest for murder in the 1st degree. He turned himself in Saturday evening.

According to Kingsville ISD Superintendent Luz Martinez both individuals were enrolled at KISD Care Academy.