Sunrise Mall receives another citation, this time for health and safety

The Sunrise Mall received its third separate notice from Corpus Christi's Code Enforcement on May 2. The new notice is a health and safety one, saying the building is unsafe and unfit.

"There’s a lot of broken glass everywhere and they’re getting the into the walls to try to steal anything with value, like wiring," Code Compliance Program Manager Michael Gutierrez said.

Code enforcement received anonymous 3-1-1 calls regarding the vandalism and checked it out.

"We went out there Tuesday, May 2, to investigate. The placard was left at that same time. Notice actually went out to the property owner yesterday," Gutierrez said.

The notice is meant to keep people out of the building and has no set timeframe as to when the issues need to be addressed by the property owner. However, other notices do.

"We do have previous cases on the Sunrise Mall and that’s for the litter and solid waste and the high weeds that are on the perimeter of the Sunrise Mall," Gutierrez said.

The city issued two other notices on Friday, April 28. The mall has seven days from the unkept perimeter notice to fix it. If not, it can be fined up to $2,000. They also have 14 days to secure the property before getting a citation.

Businesses attached to the sunrise mall were notified by code enforcement about the health and safety notice, but the issues at the Sunrise Mall do not affect their facilities.