Students celebrate 'Lunch Hero Day' at Galvan Elementary School

Honoring those who provide the meals daily
Bobby Gonzalez
Posted at 1:26 PM, May 07, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff at Galvan Elementary School took a moment to honor the people who make their meals every day.

It was all a part of "Lunch Hero Day", happening all across the Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Students paraded through the cafeteria and presented all workers with handmade cards, banners, and notes along with small gifts like cookies or candy just to say thanks to the women who make their meals daily.

The staff at Galvan Elementary school also gave all the workers custom made t-shirts.

Lunch Hero Day was just a part of teacher appreciation week in CCISD.

