CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event is returning to the USS Lexington Museum this weekend.

The museum will host its third ever Steel Beach Luau aboard the LEX on Saturday, June 10.

The event brings a big crowd aboard the Lex, filled with music, food and plenty of fun.

For the first time this year, there will be a fireworks finale that evening.

The event runs from 6:30-10 p.m.

