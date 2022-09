According to an official notice from the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas, John Henry Ramirez's execution date for Oct. 5 will stand.

Ramirez was convicted of killing convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in 2004.

Back in July, 94th District Court Judge Bobby Galvan ruled against Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez's motion to withdraw the Oct. 5 execution date.

The court denied, without a written order, the motion for a stay of execution.