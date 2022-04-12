Ramirez execution scheduled for Oct. 5

Death-row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be put to death Oct. 5, said his attorney Seth Kretzer on Tuesday.

Ramirez, will be executed after being convicted of the murder of local convenience-store employee Pablo Castro in 2004.

Ramirez made national headlines last month after the United States Supreme Court determined his spiritual advisor could pray aloud and touch him as he is executed.

His sentence will be carried out after 6 p.m.

Ramirez was last scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Sept. 7, but the federal high court issued a stay so that it could hear his appeal to have Second Baptist Church pastor Dana Moore lay hands on him and pray aloud in the execution chamber during his final moments.

Ramirez claimed that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's refusal to allow Moore into the chamber with him violated his civil rights.