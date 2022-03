Death-row inmate John Henry Ramirez's pastor will be allowed to touch him and pray out loud during Ramirez's execution, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The Associated Press is reported that the court ruled in Ramirez's favor 8-1.

Texas’ currently allows spiritual advisors to be in the chamber as inmates are executed, but does not allow contact, neither verbal or physical.

Ramirez is on death row after being convicted of the murder of local convenienece-store employee Pablo Castro in 2004.