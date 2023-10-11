State releases reports on Pelican Pointe Nursing Facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In July, KRIS 6 Investigates reported on air conditioning problems at Pelican Pointe Nursing Facility that led to an investigation. Shortly after, KRIS 6 Investigates filed a Public Information Request to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services for the results of that investigation.

The report said that when residents endured A/C problems at the facility, they reported feeling nauseous, sweating, and hopeless. One resident said they were not offered anything or moved to other rooms, even though the reported temperature indoors was 88.5 degrees. It was also reported that Pelican Pointe failed to check residents for heat-related illness symptoms during this situation.

Pelican Pointe placed temporary A/C units throughout the facility, repaired the chiller, and hired a new Maintenance Director. The previous one was terminated when issues were brought to light.

The investigation also stated that a resident(s) left the facility without supervision, with at least one being found 2.5 miles away. In response, Pelican Pointe said they serve as "the resident's home and allows them complete discretion to come and go as they please." However, Andrew Skempt, an attorney who specializes in nursing facility cases, said this policy is dangerous.

"Cognitive impairment leads to a much greater risk of injury because it's much harder for them to speak out or contact someone," Skempt said.

The investigation also stated the facility failed to maintain a safe and clean environment for some residents, which Skempt said is common throughout the state.

"Texas is ranked at the very bottom or near the bottom for nursing home rankings for several years. They are 49 or 50 every time and there’s not a lot of protection for residents," Skempt said.

KRIS 6 tried reaching out to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to ask if and when they will follow up with changes made at the nursing facility. They did not respond.

For the full report of the investigation, click here.

