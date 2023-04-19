Spectrum service down in Aransas County due to vandalized facility, stolen equipment

A release from the Aransas County Sheriff's Office states a Spectrum Service interruption in the area was caused by vandalism at the company's hub in the area early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, all services provided by Spectrum — cable TV, internet and cell service — were down.

Officials responded to call of "criminal mischief" on Wednesday, at Spectrum's hub and discovered the damage.

"Through the isolation process they discovered a person or person unknown had vandalized a major hub in their network," the release states. "A person or persons had damaged fiber optic facilities and stole equipment at the site as well."

Officials said Spectrum has been working on restoring service to the area, and the company hopes to have it all restored by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"This case has drawn the attention of the Texas Department of Emergency Management and since Communication Services were interrupted the F.B.I. as well have been notified," officials said.

Those with information into the case can contact the ACSO at (361) 729-2222.

