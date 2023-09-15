Special meeting set for update on Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners Court has been asked to have a special meeting by Commissioner Brent Chesney to give an update on the progress of Bob Hall Pier.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, September 19 at 1:30 p.m.

There will be a permit item placed on every Nueces County Commissioner Court agenda in the future so that the opportunity for Bob Hall Pier to be addressed will be available at each meeting if there are updates to be had.

The meeting will be available on the Commissioners Court Website for the public to watch.

