Someone got lucky in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ticket sold in Corpus Christi has won $725,000 in the Texas Lotto playing the Texas Two Step.

The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes at 6002 Ayers St.

Are you the winner?

The winning numbers for the drawing that took place on April 24 are:

2-17-22-35-32

The odds of matching all 4 numbers plus the bonus ball are 1 in 1,832,600.

If you feel like you won this prize, the Texas Lottery Claim Center is located at 4639 Corona St., Suite 19 Corpus Christi, Texas 78411.

