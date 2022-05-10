Sleeves of Support campaign kicks off to help children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May is Foster Care Awareness Month and a special partnership is helping children right here in the Coastal Bend.

The "Sleeves of Supoort" campaign kicked off on Tuesday and Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch and CASA of the Coastal Bend partnered with local coffee shops to raise awareness.

At select coffee shops, the sleeve on your coffee or tea cup will have a QR code that will lead you to information on how you can help children in need.

Here's a list of which area coffee shops are participating:

Bien Mérité



Café Calypso



Coffee Waves (Flour Bluff and Port Aransas locations)



Coral Bean Cafe



Driftwood Coffee



Island Joes



Stingers (Airline and Staples locations)



Hester's Café (all locations)

The "Sleeves of Support" campaign runs now through May 17.