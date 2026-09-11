Skip the barista: Blue Bell's new White Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream delivers your caffeine fix by the scoop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's be honest – we've all been there. Standing in that endless coffee shop line, wallet getting lighter by the day, trying to justify spending $6 on what's essentially caffeinated sugar water. Well, Blue Bell just threw us a lifeline that's about to revolutionize your caffeine fix AND your dessert game.

The Scoop That's Got Everyone Buzzing

Starting today, Blue Bell is serving up something that'll make your taste buds do a happy dance: White Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream. No complicated order necessary – just grab a spoon and dive into what might be the most genius flavor combination since someone decided to put peanut butter in chocolate.

This isn't your basic coffee ice cream, folks. We're talking coffee-flavored ice cream loaded with white chocolate flakes and swirled with vanilla-flavored whipped cream. It's like someone took your favorite iced coffee, gave it a PhD in deliciousness, and froze it for your convenience.

"Our new White Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream takes your favorite iced coffee to a whole new level," says Sara Schramm, Blue Bell's marketing brand manager. And honestly? She's not wrong. This stuff is "very light and has a deliciously sweet coffee flavor," with those white chocolate flakes and whipped topping swirl that transform it from regular coffee ice cream into something that belongs in a fancy café – except you're eating it in your pajamas.

But Wait, There's More! (Because There Always Is)

Blue Bell didn't stop at just giving us caffeinated frozen perfection. They've also rolled out Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream – because apparently they're trying to corner the market on "desserts that sound too good to be real." This beauty combines rich cheesecake ice cream with actual cheesecake pieces, fresh strawberries, and swirls of strawberry sundae sauce. It's like eating an entire cheesecake without the guilt of finishing a whole cheesecake. (Okay, maybe there's still some guilt, but significantly less.)

The Fine Print (Because Life Isn't Perfect)

Here's the catch that'll make you sprint to the store: the White Chocolate Mocha is only available for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes. The Strawberry Cheesecake is also while supplies last, available in half-gallon size only. So if you're the type who likes to stock up (and let's face it, you should be), now's the time to clear out some freezer space.

The Bottom Line

Blue Bell just turned your expensive coffee habit into an affordable frozen treat that you can enjoy any time of day. No more waiting in line, no more spelling your name for the barista, and definitely no more paying premium prices for what you can now get by the scoop.

So go ahead – trade that coffee shop loyalty card for a freezer full of White Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream. Your wallet, your taste buds, and your future 3 AM snack cravings will thank you.

Now excuse us while we go "research" this new flavor. For journalistic integrity, of course.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!