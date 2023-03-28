Single vehicle rollover claims one in western Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 3 Sheriff's office reported a single vehicle rollover accident Tuesday morning on F.M. 70 near County Road 73A.

When officers arrived the diver of the Chevrolet truck had been thrown from the vehicle and was found in a nearby field with possible back injuries.

A female passenger who had been wearing a seat belt had visible injury to her left arm. A third passenger, who was seated in the back seat, had become trapped and was later pronounced dead.

The driver and female passenger were taken to separate Corpus Christi hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

