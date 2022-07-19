SILVER ALERT: Weslaco man missing since July 17th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Weslaco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Luciano Cantu-Vasquez of Weslaco, Tx.

Vasquez is a 87-year-old male diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He stands five foot, seven inches, weighs about 150 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his chest from open heart surgery.

He was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat at 1:30 p.m. on July 17, at the 1200 block of S. Tio St. in Weslaco, Tx.

Vasquez was driving a gray, 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TX License Plate JGN6008.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.