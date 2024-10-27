Shoot-out on Winnebago sends five to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CCPD says that on Sunday at 1:53 am, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Winnebago Street on a shooting call with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene several gunshot victims were found. The injured were taken to local hospitals.

The officer's investigation found that there was a large party at the location where the fight broke out. At some point, several people started firing their guns.

Police determined that there was a total of five gunshot victims. A 19-year-old Hispanic male, a 21-year-old black male, an 18-year-old Hispanic male, a 19-year-old Hispanic male, and a 23-year-old Hispanic male.

Several weapons were found and recovered at the scene.

Officers do not believe this to be a random act of violence as those involved knew each other.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

