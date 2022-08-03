Shoot out between rival drug dealers leads to hefty prison sentence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced to twenty-five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In May of 2019, police responded to reports of gunfire between rival drug dealers at the home of Jonathan Rodriguez. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, crack cocaine and meth were found in the home.

At trial, the jury heard that Rodriguez was a co-conspirator in a multi-person crack cocaine trafficking scheme from 2016 to 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Rodriguez also maintained a commercial storage unit that had $1.26 million in cash, 600 grams of cocaine, 52 rifles, shotguns, and pistols inside.

Rodriguez was convicted on April 6.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Morales sentenced Rodriguez to a total of 300 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.