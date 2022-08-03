Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shoot out between rival drug dealers leads to hefty prison sentence

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 19:37:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced to twenty-five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In May of 2019, police responded to reports of gunfire between rival drug dealers at the home of Jonathan Rodriguez. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, crack cocaine and meth were found in the home.

At trial, the jury heard that Rodriguez was a co-conspirator in a multi-person crack cocaine trafficking scheme from 2016 to 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Rodriguez also maintained a commercial storage unit that had $1.26 million in cash, 600 grams of cocaine, 52 rifles, shotguns, and pistols inside.

Rodriguez was convicted on April 6.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Morales sentenced Rodriguez to a total of 300 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend