Shelter-In-Place issued for part of Calallen area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shelter-in-place has been issued by the Nueces County Office of Emergency Management (EOC) for the areas between CR-52 to CR-1889 and CR-48 to CR-52. A hazmat team has been trying to locate a gas leak in the area. The team is testing samples to determine where the pipeline was damaged.

Nueces County Office of Emergency Management

At 12:15 p.m. Fire Chief Michael Clack of Nueces County ESD #1 was notified of the leak. At 12:30 p.m. the hazmat team was called in.

Citizens are urged to stay clear of the area. The shelter in place could potentially grow or shrink as more information comes out. Nueces County EOC and City of Corpus Christi EOC are monitoring this situation at this time.

