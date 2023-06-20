Billboard honors memory of one motorcyclist with the hope of saving countless others

CORPUS CHRISTI — While most billboards advertise businesses, one in Corpus Christi on Southbound I-37, in between Suntide Road and Carbon Plant Road, has a deeper meaning and message from grieving community members. The billboard was posted to honor one life while saving countless others on the roadways.

Austin Gonzalez lost his life on January 13.He was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD), a car stopped for the stop sign at Rossiter at Ocean Drive and then proceeded to turn left onto Ocean Drive. CCPD said the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the vehicle. The police report shows a contributing factor for the motor vehicle as "Fail to Yield the ROW-Stop Sign" and "Speeding Over the Limit" for the motorcycle. The motor vehicle driver was issued a citation for "Fail to Yield the Right of Way Stop Sign/Yield Sign."

After their loss, the Gonzalez family wanted to bring awareness to motorcycle safety and created a billboard to make drivers aware that bikers are also on the road. For the last five months, they also sold shirts and raised money to pay for the large billboard on I-37.

It was put up in early June. Shortly after, family, friends, and fellow bikers gathered at the billboard to pay tribute and also celebrate Austin's birthday. He would've been 28 years old on June 20. The family is also working with the City of Corpus Christi to continue campaigns, and possibly add more signage on the roads.

You can follow the family's efforts on Facebook.

"It was important for us to spread the message of awareness for motorcyles," said Austin's father, Joe Gonzalez. It's a passion he had. It's a passion my family has. We all ride. We continue to ride. So we just want to spread that message out to others to just take a look and be aware that we're out there. There are too many accidents happening.

According to TxDOT, motorcycle fatalities continue to rise. It's been urging drivers to look twice and be considerate on the road around motorcycle riders.

Gonzalez lived in Calallen and graduated from Calallen High School. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time at Talbert's Tavern. Since Austin's death, his best friend, girlfriend, and other friends visit his gravesite at his parent's property in Mathis. They then visit with his parents and have dinner.

TxDot says motorcycle fatalities continue to rise and the spring weather draws more riders to Texas roadways, TxDOT is urging drivers to look twice and be considerate on the road around motorcycle riders. In 2022, it reported 562 motorcycle riders killed in motor vehicle crashes, an 8% increase over the previous year.

"People on motorcycles are more vulnerable on our roadways," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "It's important for drivers to pay extra attention and look out for motorcycles — especially at intersections, when turning in front of oncoming traffic and while changing lanes. We all want to get home safe."

In 2022, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in the Corpus Christi District totaled 207. These crashes resulted in 12 motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 64 motorcyclists being seriously injured. Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties make up TxDOT's Corpus Christi District.

TxDOT Provided the following tips:

1. Stay alert. Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

2. Pay special attention at intersections. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections.

3. Take extra care when making a left turn. Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

4. Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.

5. Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane, and don't crowd the motorcyclist's full lane.

6. Stay back. If you're behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts, it can catch drivers off guard since no brake lights signal reduced speed.

7. Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive according to conditions.