Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.

Officials tell us a vehicle on Rossiter turned onto Ocean Drive and collided with a motorcyclist that was traveling south down Ocean Drive.

Burris confined that the motorcyclist - in his late 20's - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into the crash and citations could be pending.

